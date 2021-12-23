BitTube (TUBE) 1-Day Volume Tops $335.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $335.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.87 or 0.00411012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 330,711,659 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

