BitWhite (BTW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $161,686.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $148,566.86 and approximately $161,686.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

