Bitzeny (ZNY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $76,502.37 and $26.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.00323065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

