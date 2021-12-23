BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,282,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.67% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $108,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

BJ stock opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

