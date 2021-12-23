BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from BK Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

BK Technologies has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 66,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,233. BK Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a PE ratio of -222.78 and a beta of 1.37.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO John M. Suzuki bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,390 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.23% of BK Technologies worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut BK Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

