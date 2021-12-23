Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.7% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $79.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

