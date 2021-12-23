Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $25.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 12.1% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $25,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 739,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.5% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

