Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.73 and a 1 year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.