BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.83.

BB stock opened at C$12.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion and a PE ratio of -8.22. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$8.34 and a 12 month high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$217.85 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total value of C$57,272.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,888,459.80. Also, Director John Chen sold 555,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$8,168,186.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,669,476 shares in the company, valued at C$68,634,741.26. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,307,609.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

