BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE) Shares Up 0.7%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.94. 163,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 160,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

