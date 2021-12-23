BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Decreased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in BlackRock by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $917.15. 2,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,173. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $925.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $900.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

