Blakecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,826.39 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $14,826.39 and $4.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,081.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.22 or 0.08026754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00324383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.18 or 0.00896953 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00012247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00073942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.16 or 0.00411409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00252480 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

