Blank Wallet Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.95 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $13.95 million and $940,285.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.01 or 0.07982991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,191.97 or 0.99844702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00072789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00052518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

