Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 998 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.8% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

Home Depot stock opened at $395.64 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.64 and a 200-day moving average of $346.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

