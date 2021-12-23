Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.00

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $734.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.