Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Shares Up 0.9%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bogota Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $150.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Analysts forecast that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 923.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.