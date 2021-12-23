Bolivarcoin Price Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $131,904.08 and $456.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 16,456,630 coins. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com . The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

