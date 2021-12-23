BOLT Price Up 38.3% Over Last Week (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. BOLT has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $179,515.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

