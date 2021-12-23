BOMB Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. BOMB has a market cap of $1.48 million and $308,913.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00003256 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,717 coins and its circulating supply is 894,929 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

