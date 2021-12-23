Bondly 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.46 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $12.11 million and $2.46 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00043954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

