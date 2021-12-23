Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Booking worth $56,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,745.50.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,385.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,350.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,297.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

