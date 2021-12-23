Boson Protocol Price Reaches $1.89 on Major Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $118.47 million and $7.94 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00003706 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.08 or 0.00288193 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010639 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000707 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

