Bottos 1-Day Volume Tops $15,289.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $682,593.66 and approximately $15,289.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.40 or 0.00209538 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

