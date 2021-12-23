BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 13,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 17,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BR Malls Participações from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get BR Malls Participações alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.93.

BR MALLS Participações SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of shopping malls. It also leases out parking spaces and real estate properties. The company was founded on May 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BR Malls Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BR Malls Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.