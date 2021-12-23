Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,813 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $40,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

