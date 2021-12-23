Brave Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.6% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 9.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,255,000 after purchasing an additional 221,386 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 492,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a market cap of $334.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

