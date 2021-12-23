Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,938.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,912.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,780.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

