Brian Edward Davis Sells 1,000 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $26,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $24,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $28,580.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $91,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $94,290.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $93,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $93,030.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $94,740.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 5,063 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $183,685.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $99,690.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.81. 17,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $44.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,171,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after buying an additional 646,668 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

