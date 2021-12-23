Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Trading Down 0.2%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 99.64 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.32). Approximately 301,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 719,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.32).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £300.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a GBX 0.96 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Products and Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates, as well as joinery materials, radiators, and associated parts and accessories.

