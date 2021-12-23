Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 64,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 56,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTWNU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bridgetown by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 60,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Bridgetown by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 41,120 shares during the last quarter.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

