Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce sales of $30.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.40 million and the highest is $31.02 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $25.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $115.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $116.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $128.20 million to $129.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $483.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 33.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.