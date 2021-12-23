Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,304 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $47,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 73,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.