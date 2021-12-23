Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Trading Down 2.4%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 144,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 313,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Brixton Metals Company Profile (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and Atlin Goldfields Project in Northwest British Columbia.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Brixton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.