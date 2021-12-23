Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Kirsten M. Spears Sells 2,000 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AVGO traded up $9.60 on Thursday, hitting $664.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,865. The company has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $670.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $562.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

