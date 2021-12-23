Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Broadcom worth $189,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after acquiring an additional 98,059 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

Broadcom stock opened at $655.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $270.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $562.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $657.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

