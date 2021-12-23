Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,059 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded up $8.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $663.69. 7,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,284. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $657.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $274.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $562.68 and its 200 day moving average is $510.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

