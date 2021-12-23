Brokerages Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce $4.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $2.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $12.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 million to $13.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.93 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $60.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 122,502 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 35.7% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $459.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.