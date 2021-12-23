Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will report $302.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.25 million and the lowest is $299.62 million. Trex posted sales of $228.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Trex by 111.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Trex by 192.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after acquiring an additional 849,073 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Trex by 30.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,831,000 after acquiring an additional 287,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Trex by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $131.40 on Thursday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $81.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

