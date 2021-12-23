Brokerages Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will report sales of $150.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.00 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $138.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $581.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $584.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $636.10 million, with estimates ranging from $627.00 million to $646.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

