Brokerages Expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) will report $5.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.10 million and the highest is $5.74 million. Akerna reported sales of $4.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $19.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.76 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $29.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KERN. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 11,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,507.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 239,859 shares of company stock worth $577,339. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Akerna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Akerna by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Akerna by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 14.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KERN stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Akerna has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

