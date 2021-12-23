Brokerages Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will announce sales of $229.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.00 million and the highest is $232.38 million. BankUnited reported sales of $228.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $910.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.04 million to $919.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $952.72 million, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $983.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,815,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

BKU opened at $41.72 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

