Brokerages Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report sales of $24.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.57 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $11.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $81.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.22 billion to $82.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $96.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.83 billion to $113.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $334.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.