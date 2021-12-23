Brokerages Expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,798. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 728,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,337,000 after buying an additional 132,130 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 615,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,956,000 after buying an additional 334,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,141,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 168.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 229,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,007,000 after buying an additional 143,696 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.