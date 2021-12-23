Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Raised by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 6.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $63,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.59. 7,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,563. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

