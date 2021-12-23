Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 20,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 449,447 shares.The stock last traded at $35.45 and had previously closed at $35.27.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEP. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.
The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.50%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 249,471 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,218,000 after purchasing an additional 130,361 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,479,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,523,000 after purchasing an additional 533,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BEP)
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.
