Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post $76.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.22 million and the lowest is $75.90 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $72.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $307.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.42 million to $311.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $298.18 million, with estimates ranging from $292.26 million to $304.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKL opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.