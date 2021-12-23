BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,261 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of BRP Group worth $19,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BRP Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after purchasing an additional 669,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 93.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,498,000 after acquiring an additional 949,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,005,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 136,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRP opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.50 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BRP. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

