Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $662.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce $662.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $669.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $658.29 million. Bruker posted sales of $627.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 31.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 24.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $78.79 on Thursday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

