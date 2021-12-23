Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Brokerages predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will post $4.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $19.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.26. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

