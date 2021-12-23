Bunicorn (BUNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $221,161.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00057185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.76 or 0.08039042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,625.06 or 0.99852984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00054435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

